Rockstar Games updated their website, yesterday, with a number of vague images, prompting fans to speculate that news of a new game is coming soon.

Mario Tama / Getty Images

According to GamesRadar, the first strange image shows a golden female robot hugging the Rockstar "R" logo next to a bottle of champagne. The second image is of the rockstar logo; however in fine print, the words "Killing dreams. Murdering hope. Fighting the righteous. Bullying the weak" can be seen.

This has left fans theorizing that news of either the long-rumored Bully 2 or GTA 6 is imminent.

It is important to note that, when announcing Red Dead Redemption 2, Rockstar simply changed its Twitter logo without warning. Perhaps, they're doing something similar here.

If Rockstar does announce a new game soon, it will be the first official project since co-founder Dan Houser left the company earlier this year.

Rockstar's most recent release, Red Dead Redemption 2, hit shelves in October 2018 and was met with critical praise. It generated over $725 million in sales during its first weekend available to the public.

Rockstar's GTA V is still being updated regularly through its popular GTA Online service and was recently added to Xbox Game Pass.

