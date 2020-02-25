As she anticipates the birth of her first child with tech giant boyfriend Elon Musk, Grimes is opening up about her baby. The singer-songwriter recently kicked up dust after she refused to share her baby's gender with fans and said that she planned on allowing her child to choose their identity when they were ready.



Frazer Harrison / Staff / Getty Images

Grimes hosted a YouTube Live session recently and said that she's already picked out a name. "I don't want to say what it is because everyone I've told it hates it, and everyone's gonna make fun of it," said Grimes, according to PEOPLE. "But it is, in fact, a genius name and people just don't appreciate it yet because it's too avant-garde."

Elsewhere during her Live, Grimes stated, "I don't want to say the gender of the baby … because I feel like their privacy should be protected. I don't think they can consent to being famous or being in public. And I don't want to gender them in case that's not how they feel in their life. I don't know, I just feel like it doesn't need to be known."

Still, fans on Twitter were curious as to whether she was having a "girl or a boy." In a since-deleted tweet Grimes answered, "They may decide their fate and identity." As you may have previously read, Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union have been under social media fire after revealing that their 12-year-old Zion would now be known as their daughter Zaya.