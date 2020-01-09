Over the past two years, perhaps one of Hollywood's most unexpecting couples was art-pop star Grimes and Tesla CEO Elon Musk. Now, they face many criticisms and questions when they first came out together as a couple but it appears that people have gotten over it. Or have they? As the two have been together for roughly two years at this point, they've had their ups and downs but it appears as though the couple is welcoming a new member to the family soon.

Grimes hit Instagram and Twitter with an NSFW photo that sparked much conversation on social media and making her a trending topic. The photo, which she's posing topless, also shows what appears to be a belly bump. According to Consequence of Sound, she later confirmed that she is indeed pregnant, although she never actually confirmed it was his child.

“I thought about censoring them for a hot minute haha (this may get taken down anyway) but the photo is so much less feral without the nipples. Plus being knocked up is a very feral & war-like state of being. Might as well be what it is," she wrote in a since-deleted comment.

Needless to say, the speculation alone was enough to turn Twitter into a frenzy. Given the technological background on Musk's work, many cracked a few jokes about the child being birthed part robot. Others decided to bring in some (clever) memes involving Azealia Banks' previous back-and-forth with Grimes and Elon Musk.

Peep some of the better reactions below.