There are certain things that one should just not joke about and, after seeing the latest post on 50 Cent's Instagram page about Dwyane Wade's daughter Zaya and R. Kelly, you'll likely agree that the rapper crossed a line here.

50 Cent is well-known to be a prominent social media troll, coming after his rivals online and making his followers laugh with each new post. While this will surely elicit laughter from a select bunch, some people are feeling as though the Power executive should not have stooped to this level. In the midst of the growing media coverage surrounding Dwyane Wade, Gabrielle Union, and their 12-year-old transgender daughter Zaya, 50 Cent shared a meme that has the basketball legend sitting next to disgraced singer R. Kelly, who is currently awaiting multiple trials for allegedly sexually abusing dozens of little girls. The caption is where things go left.



Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

"Heard you had a daughter now," says R. Kelly in a text bubble above his head. "U touch her I'll kill ya," responds Wade. While this can be considered humorous, it's definitely pretty risky for 50 Cent to continuously post provocative material. Clearly, he's unafraid of "cancel culture," which has caught up to so many celebrities in this day and age.

