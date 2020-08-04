COVID-19 caused a huge spike in milk sales. In an attempt to maintain this wave, “Got milk?” ads have returned after 6 years of retirement.

The Milk Processor Education Program (MilkPEP) is funding the re-launch of the new campaign, this time with an emphasis on the age of social media.

One of the “Got milk? ads features a Tik Tok video of Olympic gold medalist Katie Ledecky balancing a glass of chocolate milk on her head while swimming. Other clips show internet videos of people using milk in quirky ways including jumping into a pool filled with milk and cereal and removing a milk jug cap with their feet.

As part of the effort, brands such as Hershey will offer shoppers in-grocery coupons when they purchase milk along with chocolate syrup.

According to Yin Woon Rani, CEO of MilkPEP, social media research shows that positive mentions about milk have increased by 40% this year. “It’s been a really exceptional year,” said Rani in reference to milk sales. “We’re very focused on, ‘How do we sustain that demand?’”

The campaign, likely to run until the end of the year, is designed to cater to consumer desires, especially during this time of crisis. Rani believes that cow's milk stands for comfort, nutrition, stability and versatility, all things that people are craving now more than ever.

The organization decided to stick with “Got milk?” after debating other names for the campaign. “Sometimes the answer you’re looking for is right under your nose,” Rani said. She mentioned that the tagline is so well known, even teens who were too young to see the first ads are aware of the phrase.

