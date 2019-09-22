GNAR Drops Off "FIRE HAZARD" Project

This weekend, GNAR has returned to drop off his latest FIRE HAZARD full-length creation, equipped with a stacked lineup of features from voices that include Lil Yachty, Lil Skies, YBN Nahmir, and Lil Tracy, among others while production comes courtesy of heavyweights such as OG Parker, TM88, and Young Kio.

“This is my first full length project where all the songs were recorded just for FIRE HAZARD. Whereas for GNARLIF3, it was a collection of random songs,” says GNAR, “The concept came from just a warning of how much better everything I was doing became over the last year. FIRE HAZARD is a warning that I’m established and I ain’t going anywhere.”

Get into FIRE HAZARD below.