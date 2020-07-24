It's safe to say that there is a large number of people that have problems with Joe Budden. Now that he's commentating on hip-hop rather than participating as an artist, he may have even more haters than before.

In the last few weeks, Gillie Da Kid has stepped forward with several stories about Joe, making allegations and trying to embarrass the retired rapper. It looks like things have gotten so heated that Gillie is preparing to leak some footage of Joe getting beat up by Raekwon's goons, or so he says.

In a recent episode of his podcast, Gillie made some bold statements about Joe Budden, threatening to release a video of his rival getting dropped.



Steven Ferdman/Getty Images

"You keep talking shit n***a and the next episode I’m putting it the fuck out," said Gillie about the former Slaughterhouse rapper. "They walked in because you was talking crazy about them n***as. And then a n***a punched you in your fucking face. You fell on the floor and screamed, ‘My eye! My eye! My eye! My eye! My eye!'"

The footage has never surfaced online but, if the Budden haters are lucky, it'll pop up in the next few weeks.

Do you think Gillie is capping about having the video? Watch below at the 6:10 point.

