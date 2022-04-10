Wiz Khalifa has been sharing his fitness journey for some time now, but his attire has become the butt of a few jokes. A video surfaced of Wiz working out, donning a small pair of spandex shorts. Gillie da Kid made a few comments about Wiz's workout fit that weren't received well by the rapper. Khalifa has often been praised for being unproblematic and minding his business, so he wasn't thrilled about the jokes.

"You a legend man...every time I come on my page man, you're in your draws man...I love you though man,"Gillie said in a video about Wiz. It's not clear what Wiz said to Gillie following the video, but the rapper-turned-podcaster dropped another video revealing that Wiz had an issue with his comments. "You hurt my feelings, people were laughing at me and I don't like to be laughed at. I feel like you were trying to bring down another Black man," Gillie mimicked the Full Court Press rapper. Gillie seemed to be annoyed by Wiz's response and was shocked that his jokes were considered an attempt to tear down another Black man. While it was a joke on Gillie's end, Wiz just wasn't impressed.

Vivien Killilea/Getty Images

Wiz is coming off the release of his new collab with Big K.R.I.T, Smoke DZA, and Girl Talk. Full Court Pressed dropped this past Friday (April 8) and included only one feature from Curren$y. He also delivered another project alongside long time collaborator and friend Juicy J back in February. Stoner's Night features BIG30, Project Pat, and Elle Varner.





