Gillie Da Kid slammed Wiz Khalifa on Twitter, Saturday, claiming that the Full Court Press rapper snitched to Instagram and had him banned from the platform. Gillie had made fun of Khalifa for one of his recent gym outfits.

"U tell a ni$$a put sum shorts on he tells IG ur bullying him and gets ur page deactivated ni$$a I was playing des rappers so pu$$y," Gillie tweeted.



Theo Wargo / Getty Images

"It's a little crazy today ’cause I had to unfollow one of my brothers," Gillie had told his followers on social media after seeing the video of Khalifa working out. "Wiz Khalifa, man. I love you brother. I'm still riding around banging 'Black and Yellow' and when I '[See You Again].' You a legend, man. It's Pennsylvania, baby. Philly to Pittsburgh, but I had to unfollow ’em today, man. Every time I come on my page, man. You in ya draws, man. You giving up strap and ball action, man. Everyday, man? I can't do eight balls in the corner pocket when I wake up, man. So, I had to unfollow you, playa. But I love you, though. You know you my brother for life."

In another post from the gym, Khalifa wrote back, "Not responsible for your childhood trauma."

Check out Gillie's newest tweet below.

[Via]