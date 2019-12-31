Saturday night was a big win for Gervonta Davis. The fighter took home the title of WBA lightweight champion of the world after defeating Yuriorkis Gamboa, a match that was the place to be in Atlanta over the weekend. The wealthy, rich, and famous wore their best out-on-the-town attire as they attended the Davis-Gamboa fight, and they shared their photos all over social media. T.I., Tiny, Kandi Burruss, Monica, Toya Wright, and scores of other celebrities were on the scene, but Gervonta hosted two dozen special guests that you won't see in the headlines.



Christian Petersen / Staff / Getty Images

The champion fighter is proud of his hometown and often gives back to the community that helped raise him. Gervonta took care of the young fighters of the Upton Boxing Gym in Baltimore and surprised them by footing the bill for their trip to Atlanta to watch his bout with Gamboa. The kids and their chaperones' accommodations were all paid for by Gervonta, and during his weigh-in on Friday, the boxer even reportedly let the kids wear his signature jumpsuits.

This isn't the only good deed that's made headlines in connection with the boxer lately. After it was reported that 21-year-old Baltimore salon owner Destiny Harrison was viciously murdered inside of her shop, Gervonta expressed his grief and paid for her funeral arrangements. Check out a quick clip about the Upton Boxing Gym kids below.