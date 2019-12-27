The city of Baltimore is rallying together to help capture the person or persons responsible for the cruel death of Destiny Harrison. Last Saturday, the 21-year-old Madam D Beauty Bar owner was at her salon at 6:00 p.m. who someone entered the establishment and shot her in the head. There were others inside the salon at the time, but when gunfire rang out, they ran for cover. Responding officers found Destiny's body and her one-year-old daughter crying and alone at the scene.

Earlier this month, Destiny filed hand-written testimony accusing two people who lived near the salon of breaking into her business and stealing expensive hair extensions. She reportedly stated that she confronted the suspects and was physically assaulted, further writing that she feared for her safety, according to BET. On Thursday, the community held a vigil in Destiny's honor in front of the salon she loved that also became where she took her last breaths.

Baltimore native Gervonta Davis was made aware of the tragic even and wanted to do what he could to help the grieving Harrison family. "Smh! I’m just hearing about this sadness..Prayers and love to her family. If I can do anything like pay for the funeral or anything like that..Reach our!" Our condolences to Destiny's loved ones.