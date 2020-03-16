A new video has surfaced from Gervonta Davis' domestic violence incident, which appears to show the undefeated boxer taking a swing at his ex-girlfriend, who is also the mother of his child. The disturbing footage was taken during a charity basketball game on February 1st, shortly after Davis physically attacked the woman who was sitting courtside, for which he was charged with simple battery domestic assault.

In the original footage, Davis was seen violently grabbing his ex around her neck and escorting her into a private section of the venue. Today, TMZ Sports has obtained video from inside the locker room area, revealing the chaotic scene that unfolded off the court.

Shortly after the original footage went viral, Davis issued a since-deleted statement on instagram claiming that he never hit the victim.

"I never once hit her, yea I was aggressive and told her come on… that’s the mother of my child I would never hurt her other than that happy New Years.. January was trash.”

Davis has amassed an unblemished 23-0 record during his professional boxing career, but he has also racked up a number of legal issues during that time. For instance, an arrest warrant was issued for Davis around this time last year, following allegations that he assaulted another man at an ATM machine in an upscale Virginia mall. The Floyd Mayweather protege was also arrested for fighting with a bartender over a $10,000 tab, and accused of writing counterfeit checks for over $250,000.

