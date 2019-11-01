Gang Starr Returns With "One Of The Best Yet," Their First Album In 16 Years

It's been quite a while since legendary hip hop duo Gang Starr released an album. Many fans were reserved with never hearing new music from the pair again, especially after famed member Guru passed away following a battle with cancer. Guru and his Gang Starr partner DJ Premier weren't speaking up until the time of the 48-year-old's death, but the pair were able to put any animosity behind them in the rapper's last days.

"I just looked at him: This should not be you," Premier told The New York Times. In those final moments, he made a promise to his friend: "I love you, man. Anything happens to you, I’ll make sure your family’s good. I’ll never let you down. We’re Gang Starr forever." After years of battling it out in court in an attempt to get a new Gang Starr record to the masses, on Friday the world received One of the Best Yet. The album includes features from Talib Kweli, Q-Tip, J. Cole, Royce Da 5'9", Ne-Yo, Jeru the Damaja, Nitty Scott, M.O.P., Group Home, Freddie Foxx, and Big Shug. Hip Hop Heads will enjoy this one, so give it a few listens and let us know what you think.

Tracklist

1. The Sure Shot (Intro)

2. Lights Out ft. M.O.P.

3. Bad Name

4. Hit Man ft. Q-Tip

5. What's Real ft. Group Home & Royce da 5'9"

6. Keith Casim Elam (Interlude)

7. From a Distance ft. Jeru the Damaja

8. Family & Loyalty ft. J. Cole

9. Get Together ft. Ne-Yo & Nitty Scott

10. NYGz/GS 183rd (Interlude)

11. So Many Rappers

12. Business or Art ft. Talib Kweli

13. Bring It Here

14. One of the Best Yet (Big Shug Interlude)

15. Take Flight (Militia, Pt. 4) feat. Big Shug & Freddie Foxxx

16. Bless the Mic