Though the ending of the wildly popular HBO series Game Of Thrones was not entirely beloved by the masses, that hasn't stopped fans from pining for a return to Westeros. Luckily, the time is nearing for House Of The Dragon, a prequel set hundreds of years before the events of Thrones following the stories of Rhaenyra and Aegon II Targaryen, ancestors of Daenerys, as they vie to sit the Iron Throne. Naturally, expect plenty of fire and blood to ensue.

Yesterday, HBO kicked off a fair bit of hype for the upcoming series, taking to Twitter to confirm that production was officially underway. "Fire will reign," writes the Network, sharing a glimpse at a table read with the full cast, including Paddy Considine, Olivia Cooke, Matt Smith, Emma D’Arcy, and Fabien Frankel.

The network also shared closer looks at Olivia Cooke as Alicent Hightower, Rhys Ifans as Otto Hightower, Matt Smith as Prince Daemon Targaryen, Paddy Considine as King Viserys Targaryen, Steve Toussaint as The Sea Snake, and Emma D’Arcy as Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen.

At this moment, little is known about the plot, though it can be assumed that fans will recognize plenty of landmark locations from the eight-season Game Of Thrones run. Speaking of which, the creator of Westeros himself, George R.R. Martin, will be heavily involved in House Of The Dragon, serving as co-creator and executive producer of the ten-episode series. Look for this one to release at some point in 2022, and keep an eye out for more news on the anticipated series as it arrives.

