HBO has revealed the release window for its upcoming Game of Thrones prequel series House of the Dragon. The highly anticipated series will be available in 2022.

The network confirmed that House of the Dragon will debut in 2022 with a new commercial for their upcoming content.

The new series will follow the rise of the Targaryen family 300 years prior to the events of Game of Thrones. The story is based on George R.R. Martin's novel Fire & Blood, which was released in 2018. It is believed that the show will detail the events that lead up to the legendary Targaryen civil war, called "Dance of the Dragons."

HBO programming president Casey Bloys explained the network's excitement to be producing more Game of Thrones content in an interview with Variety, earlier this week.

"Those are fantastic properties that are decades and decades old," he said. "I don't know that it would get that big, but certainly, it is a great resource that we have and an amazing world. So I don't think it's just going to be the one [show] for the rest of its life."

The highly polarizing final season of Game of Thrones aired on HBO in 2019.

