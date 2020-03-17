It has been 10 months since the ending of Game of Thrones, and now that the disappointment is behind us, the stars of the show are willing to open up about how it ended. Emilia Clarke, who played the "Mother of Dragons" Daenerys Targaryan, shared her feelings in an interview with the UK's Sunday Times.

Even in the earliest stages of production, Clarke was considering how fans of the show would perceive the ending and anticipated them to react the way they did.

"When the show did end, it was like coming out of a bunker. Everything felt really strange. Then obviously for it to have the backlash it did …" she said. "I knew how I felt when I first read it, and I tried, at every turn, not to consider too much what other people might say, but I did always consider what the fans might think — because we did it for them, and they were the ones who made us successful, so … it's just polite, isn't it?"

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

She was even asked about the fallout of her character, seemingly disappointed she shared, "Yeah, I felt for her. I really felt for her. And was I annoyed that Jon Snow didn't have to deal with something? He got away with murder — literally," she exclaimed.

Even several months later, stars of the show just as bitter as the fans.