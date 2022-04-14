After reports of his arrest became a trending topic, Joseph Gatt is denying the allegations placed against him. Earlier today (April 13), it was reported that the Game of Thrones and Star Trek Into Darkness actor was arrested in Los Angeles. According to Deadline, police searched the actor's residence “after they received information that Gatt had been engaged in online sexually explicit communication with a minor across state lines.”

The publication further stated that Gatt was detained "for an outstanding felony warrant for…Contact with a Minor for Sexual Offense.” Gatt quickly released a statement.



Alberto E. Rodriguez / Stringer / Getty Images

"I obviously want to address the absolutely horrifying and completely untrue allegations recently leveled against me," Gatt penned. "They are 100% categorically wrong and reckless. I have confirmed errors and misleading information in today's press release. I am fully cooperating with police and LAPD to get to the bottom of this. I look forward to clearing my good name."

He then thanked his supporters for standing by him and added "for legal reasons I cannot comment further on social media." In their press release, the LAPD added that they were attempting "to identify additional victims." Details are expected to be revealed by the authorities at a later date.

