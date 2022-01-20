Seattle rapper Raz Simone is reportedly being sued by five women for allegations of sexual abuse and assault. According to KUOW, four of the women say that the 32-year old sex trafficked and abused them. One of the alleged victims, Pearl, alleges she broke free in 2017 after being sex trafficked in Las Vegas for over a year.

Pearl painted a disturbing image of her time with Simone, including being held captive for three days within a confined space for being “disobedient”. She also said that he raped and strangled her on more than one occasion. After four and half years of waiting on a failed investigation by veteran Seattle police detective Bill Guyer, all five women filed a civil lawsuit against Simone.

Pool/Getty Images

Simone denies these allegations, stating, “It’s been a plan they put together years back. The money’s on the line, and they’re using it as a class-action lawsuit.” His attorney Corinne Mullen also said, “This lawsuit seeks to sue a variety of people and entities in an effort to create a cohesive case but there isn’t one here, and we have no doubt that the case will be dismissed on the merits.”

In the court documents, it’s alleged that Simone “targets young, vulnerable women who are involved in sex work and susceptible to it.” The women claim he “wins them over with affection, and pitches the relationship as a chance to grow, find success, and be a part of his family.”

Each woman is seeking $1M in damages from Simone.



[Via] + [Via]