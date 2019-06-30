Gallant Drops Off "Sharpest Edges" Video

Gallant rolls through with his latest.

After sharing his T-Pain-assisted "Gentleman," Gallant returned this month with his first new drop of the year with his "Sharpest Edges" single. Now, the crooner touches down to deliver on a visual supplement for the track, crafting an homage to a woman that seems to be bad for his health as he battles somewhere between staying or leaving.

In the clip, the illustrated woman follows Gallant around his home up until he has finally freed himself of her, but not before she pierces his window with a high heel in a good old-fashioned moment of vindication.

Catch the Bennett Johnson-directed clip up top.