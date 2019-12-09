Many artists have already issued statements and condolences in Juice WRLD's honor, and now G Herbo has come forward to speak on his friend's passing. Given his close relationship with his fellow Chicagoan, it's no surprise that Juice's passing hit Herbo particularly hard, and our thoughts and prayers go out to the mourning rapper. Today, Herbo issued a lengthy statement, reading like a heartbreaking open letter to Juice. "IDK WHAT TO SAY!" he begins. "BABY MICHAEL FUCKING JACKSON 1 OF THE GREATEST ARTIST WE EVER SEEN & HANDS DOWN 1 OF THE GREATEST GUYS I EVER MET!!"

Johnny Nunez/WireImage/Getty Images

"BUT YOU FUCKED US UP KID," continues Herbo, who played a pivotal role in discovering Juice in the first place. "YOU KNOW HOW WE ROCKING WE DYING BOUT YOU BOA 4EVER! YOU KNOW THE TALKS WE HAD YOU KNOW WHAT YOU JUST DID TO MY BROTHER NEM!! I CANT EVEN CALL THEM N***AS RIGHT NOW YOU JUST SHOCKED THE WORLD LIL BRO," he continues, clearly shaken. "NOT LIKE YOU NOT ALREADY USED TO DOING THAT BUT NOT THIS WAY LIL BRO YOU AINT HAVE TO GIVE IT TO US LIKE THIS... SORRY 2 YA MOM MAN FROM THE BOTTOM OF OUR HEART MAN WE LOVE YOU! I WISH YOU AINT HAVE TO GIVE IT TO US LIKE THIS DOE LIL BRO!"

"YOU GOT SUPER POWERS SO IK YOU LISTENING & PROLLY EVEN SEEING ME WRITE THIS CAPTION MANNN MAKE IT MAKE SENSE BRO," he concludes, begging for answers he can understand. "HUGG YO MAMA EVERY NIGHT BRO GO HUGG HER RIGHT NOW LIL BRO LET HER FEEL YOU." To make the post all the more tragic, Herbo shared a variety of pictures depicting their friendship, which you can check out for yourself below. Condolences to G Herbo, and we can only hope he finds peace in this trying time.