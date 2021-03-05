mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

G Herbo Is Ready For Battle On "Really Like That"

Erika Marie
March 05, 2021 00:40
Really Like That
Herbo is taking 2021 by storm and he's kicking off March with two new releases.


It’s been some time since we’ve received a new release from G Herbo, aside from his features, and on Friday (March 5), the world was blessed with two new tracks. The Chicago rapper has been busy balancing his personal and professional life as he faces legal troubles and a growing family. We’ve previously reported on the charges against Herbo in connection to an alleged fraud case, and while his attorneys attempt to keep him out of jail, Herbo has been preparing to welcome his child with fiancée Taina Williams.

The rapper enthusiastically posted about his two singles on Instagram—"Break Yoself" and "Really Like That"—by writing, “I AINT DROP SH*T SINCE I DROPPED MY ALBUM. FEELS LIKE A GOOD TIME TO GET BACK TO IT.” We’re highlighting "Really Like That" first, and it’s clear that Herbo is ready for a productive and game-changing 2021. Stream "Really Like That" and let us know what you think about G Herbo’s latest.

Quotable Lyrics

That’s why I walk like this, talk like that
Iced out all my n*ggas, b*tch, ’cause I’m a boss like that (Swerve)
Puttin’ miles on my foreign, f*ck up my exhaust like that (Just like that)
Overkill ’em why you had to nail him to the cross like that (Dang)

G Herbo
