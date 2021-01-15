G Herbo Assists Chicago Peer Lil Eazzyy On "Onna Come Up" Remix

Lil Eazzyy has been enjoying the success of his hit single "Onna Come Up." The 18-year-old Chicago native has hit Spotify's RapCaviar playlist, the US Viral and Top 25 Chart, as well as Rolling Stone's Breakthrough 25 Chart. The remix comes right as the original song is taking off, racking in more than 1 million streams per week in September 2020 to amass a total of 35 million streams in the United States to date, and the young emcee has tapped on G Herbo to help him with the job.

Eazzyy revamped the drill song by recruiting fellow Chicago native G Herbo to lay down a second verse. The two exchange bars on the track about their respective Southside come ups and hustles on the booming single. Both Swervo and the newcomer complimented the drill instrumental of the track with their rapid-fire delivery inspired by their gritty upbringing. Have a listen and let us know what you think of the new remix below.

Quotable Lyrics:

Grindin' for months, I been grindin' for weeks

My uncle told me to just watch for the weak

'Cause they like to sneak

Gucci and Prada be havin' me drippin' like I was a sink

Man, what did you think?