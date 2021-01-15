Lil Eazzyy
- NewsLil Eazzyy Declares Himself "Rookie Of The Year" On His Debut MixtapeLil Eazzyy releases his debut mixtape "Rookie Of The Year" with features from G Herbo, Bizzy Banks, Tay Keith, and more.By Alex Zidel
- NewsLil Eazzyy & Bizzy Banks Collide On "Hunnid Or Better"Lil Eazzyy is back in action with his latest single alongside Bizzy Banks. By Aron A.
- NewsLil Eazzyy Links Up With IV Jay On Enticing New Single "Yes Or No"IV Jay has a simple question for Lil Eazzyy on "Yes Or No."By Alexander Cole
- NewsLil Eazzyy Freestyles Over SpotemGottem's Viral "Beatbox"Lil Eazzyy spits some freestyle bars over SpotemGottem's hit song "Beatbox".By Alex Zidel
- NewsG Herbo Assists Chicago Peer Lil Eazzyy On "Onna Come Up" RemixThe Chicago rap titan lent out a hand to the newcomer on the remix to his hit single "Onna Come Up."By Madusa S.