Prepare yourself for another Rolling Loud festival, this time in California's Bay Area. The hip hop music event recently took place in Miami and had its share of controversial moments. There were reports of gunfire, which officials claimed were false, resulting in a stampede of concert-goers trampling over each other to reach the exits. Lil Wayne reportedly dropped out of the show over security probes and Kodak Black was arrested before his performance and is still behind bars.

Hopefully, this next go-round will be smoother than the last as the festival has announced its Bay Area lineup. On Saturday, September 27, fans will enjoy the sounds of the Bay's G-Eazy along with Future, 21 Savage, Blueface, Gunna, Trippie Redd, Ski Mask The Slump God, SOB x RBE, Megan Thee Stallion, Yung Bans, Young Dolph, Kamaiyah, and surprisingly, Kodak Black is on the bill.

On Sunday, September 28, the lineup includes, Migos, Lil Uzi Vert, Juice WRLD, Playboi Carti, Tyga, Nav, Young Thug, Lil Yachty, DaBaby, Lil Mosey, Curren$y, Lil Gotit, Rico Nasty, Lil Keed, and more. Rolling Loud will soon be introducing their first ever New York event, so we'll keep you updated when more news is announced, along with their Los Angeles shows. Tickets for the Rolling Loud Bay Area goes on sale this Friday.