In January, Future conjured up some dark magic on The WIZRD, a blurry reflection of self-loathing penned over hazy dark bangers. In the months to follow, the Atlanta legend has since revitalized hype for a HNDRXX followup, continuously alluding to a sequel's existence over Instagram. Either way, it quickly became clear that Big Future wasn't about to leave 2019 with a single project, picking up where 2017's prolific campaign left off.

Yesterday, Future took to IG to share a snippet of "Xanax Damage," a new single that appears cut from the same cloth as the legendary "Codeine Crazy," - at least, in a thematic sense. Today, he's following up with a few new posts, continuing to tease his as-of-yet untitled album in the process.

Of course, it's entirely possible that Future's simply previewing a new photoshoot, hence the "Untitled I, II, & III" titles. Yet given the proximity to "Xanax Damage," all signs point to a forthcoming rollout. In fact, the process is not dissimilar to The WIZRD's pre-launch phase, which found Future setting a visual tone with a series of photographs and short visual clips. Check them out for yourself, and sound off below - could this be Future's most prolific year to date? Lest we forget, What A Time To Be Alive 2 may also be in the pipeline...