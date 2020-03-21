Future and his baby mama drama continue as Eliza Reign, a woman who claims the rapper is the father of her 11-month old daughter, accuses him of trying to drive her to her go broke. According to The Blast, Reign has filed court documents demanding that his lawsuit against her gets dismissed in court.



JP Yim/Getty Images

As you've heard, Reign previously filed a paternity suit against the rapper who later filed his own suit against her in an attempt to prevent her from speaking on his name publicly. But Reign's latest response to his dispute not only claims that she was his "paramour" for years, but she also alleges that he's been trying to cause her to go bankrupt.

"The Defendant is the Plaintiff’s former paramour of several years, and also the Mother of his 11-month-old daughter, R.W," the response reads before she describes Future of trying to “intimidate, harass, and financially drain the Mother herein so that she will either dismiss or accept an unfavorable settlement in the paternity proceedings which are currently pending before” the family court."

She adds, "To the contrary, his sexual relations with 7 other women with whom he has fathered children are all documented and widely reported on the internet and discussed on social media. It is unknown why he would think this one would be any different.”

She wants the case tossed and for the rapper to pay her attorney fees.