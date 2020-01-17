Future Teams With German Rapper Ufo361 On "Big Drip"

Germany seems to have a new star that's readying to emerge as a flagship hip-hop artist out of the country. Although many in North America might not be tuned into German rap, Ufo361 might be giving people a good reason to start paying attention. The rapper's made noise over the years, recently working with artists like Quavo and Gunna.

It seems he's officially got the stamp of approval from one of trap music's innovators -- Future Hendrix himself. Ufo361 teams up with Pluto for their new collaboration, "Big Drip." Over an ominous trap instrumental, Ufo361 and Future make that Stay High x FBG connection on the record with their auto-tune turned all the way up. Despite the language barrier, they both paint out dreariness and luxury within the same breath.

The song arrives nearly a week after Future teamed up with Drake for their new collab, "Life Is Good." Although Fewtch hasn't announced a new album, it appears as though he could be revving up for a massive drop in 2020.

Quotable Lyrics

Thinkin' my stone got pink, ballin'

Switch my drip, had to switch model

Audemars P and I'm splurgin' in Prada

Walk through lookin' like a trillion dollar