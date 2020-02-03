Future is still very much dealing with the drama surrounding his alleged baby mother Eliza Seraphin who swears her daughter is the seventh child of the rapper. The model and Future had a short-lived fling and now that a baby was the result of that, Eliza simply wants him to take responsibility. "At the end of the day, I kept quiet for months. I kept quiet. Nobody heard a f*cking thing. Like, I'm human. He's human. [Cindy's] human," Eliza previously said on Instagram. "We're not gonna take away from him...What my thing is and what the point I'm trying to make is: I don't give a f*ck who the f*ck you are. At the end of the day, take care of your responsibility."



Paras Griffin/Getty Images

While Future has yet to confirm if the child is his, TMZ reports that he's now sued Eliza for spilling details on their sexual encounters in an effort to secure more money. According to the publication, Eliza has given vivid descriptions of Future's genitals and has been sharing them with whoever listens. Aside from their time together in the bedroom, Future's suit is calling Eliza out for allegedly spreading lies about him. Eliza has stated that Future once hired someone to kill her after she refused to have an abortion.

Future wants Eliza to stop trashing his name for publicity.