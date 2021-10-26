With practically all of the major players of the rap game dropping music this year, we've yet to receive a body of work from Future. He's blessed plenty of other projects, including Drake's Certified Lover Boyand Young Thug's PUNK, while his contributions to the former finally earned him his first #1 hit on the Billboard Hot 100.



Paras Griffin/Getty Images

We haven't received an update on whether or not he'll be dropping this year but Future's clearly been keeping busy in other departments. Samsung tapped the Atlanta rap star for their new holiday campaign, The Best Gift w(R)ap, alongside Paloma Mami. Fewtch appears in two commercials; one for the Galaxy Z Flip3, and the other for Galaxy Buds2. Miles Cable & AJ Favicchio of SixTwentySix Productions direct the two ads which also includes original music from Future dropping a few bars about the two products.

Aside from recently linking up with Samsung, the rapper also extended his talents for the soundtrack of PS5's Deathloop.

Earlier this year, Future hinted at the release of HNDRXX 2 during an exchange with Cash from XO who said that the sequel to the 2017 opus would be better for a 2022 release. Chances are, we'll end up getting a tour from Future, as well.

Check out Future in Samsung's new holiday campaign below and sound off with your thoughts in the comments.