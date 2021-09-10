It's been a while since we've heard a new project from Future, but that doesn't mean that hip-hop's eternally brooding WIZRD hasn't been keeping busy. Not only did he contribute a handful of guest appearances to Drake's Certified Lover Boy, but he has also been cooking up some new music for an interesting cause.

Today, Future confirmed his involvement on the soundtrack of Deathloop, an upcoming timed PS5 exclusive developed by Arkane Games (the Dishonored series) and published by Bethesda. Taking to Twitter to share the news, Future offered up a snippet to the upcoming "Deja Vu Remix," which will be included on the trippy new action game.

Paras Griffin/Getty Images

"Just finished a remix of a song called Dèja Vu on the upcoming #Ps5 game #DEATHLOOP releasing 9/14," captions Future, making it clear he's doing a sponsored post with the #ad hashtag. "But at what cost?!"

As for the song itself, it will certainly be interesting see how it's incorporated into the Deathloop narrative. "Tell me how much you love me, it must be voodoo," he sings, his voice drenched in autotone. "Deja Vu, illegal activities are muting the damages / you can tell my wardrobe, I'm fresher than mannequin / life is just a game, I never imagined it / hanging with my crew, lamping around with savages."

Check out the snippet for yourself below, and should you be interested in giving Deathloop a whirl, look for that to arrive in a matter of days -- September 14th to be exact. As for Future, we can only hope he actually steps up and releases his previously-teased Monster 2, especially given that October is on the horizon.