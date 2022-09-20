When it comes to influential figures in today's rap game, few can hold a candle to Future. Rappers have spoken about him being untouchable in the studio, and the Atlanta trap sound that he helped forge has resulted in an empire of cultural significance and millions upon millions of plays. To commemorate Pluto's contributions to the music landscape, as well as to protect his long and storied career, he has sold his publishing rights to Influence Media Partners.

The deal, according to sources close to the parties, is in the high eight-figure mark, which is unsurprisingly huge given Future's historic works. The acquisition covers the rapper's songs from 2004 to 2020, an impressive 612 tracks which include most of Future's biggest hits. Rene McLean, Influence Media partner and founding advisor, issued a statement in regards to the deal.



Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

“Future is a cultural icon. He continues to be a blueprint for impact and success in the music industry and has reinvented music in ways that no one has ever expected. It is rare to find someone who moves music and culture at the same speed with his distinct vocal and melodic style. His prolific career and continued popularity more than 15 years into the game is a testament to his undeniable influence on the contemporary music and culture landscape. We’re honored to be partnered with him.”

The 38-year-old "Mask Off" MC expanded, “I put everything into my music, and I wanted to make sure these were in good hands as I thought about the next chapter of these songs. I’m proud to partner up with Rene and the team at Influence Media and send a signal that this music has timeless value. My music is my art, and these songs represent some of the most precious artwork of my career.”

Future's discography is also quite prolific: eight studio albums, four collab tapes, about twenty mixtapes, and a few other miscellaneous projects in addition to his 114 singles. Influence Media's Co-Managing Partner, Lynn Hazan, recognized this impressive feat.

“We consider Future an artist of the ages. He resonates across a spectrum of demographics. We’re so excited about this partnership, it’s a fitting addition to our growing repertoire of top-tier talent and promotes our forward-thinking mission. During my tenure at Epic Records, I was able to work with and support Future throughout his pivotal career. Now at Influence, it feels like fate to be able to collaborate with him again alongside my dynamic partners to protect his legacy and works."

This is a massive deal, but it's not Influence's first. The company has been investing in high-profile catalog acquisitions of other artists, using a platform with a $750 million fund to make deals with diverse songwriters, producers, and performers. These include Puerto Rican producer and songwriter Tainy and singer-songwriter Jessie Reyez, and the platform is backed by BlackRock, Inc. and Warner Music Group.

On Future's end, he recently celebrated his 150th Billboard Top 100 song and was honored by the RIAA for selling over 95,000,000 certified units. His future, it seems, gets brighter and brighter.

