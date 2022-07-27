The Recording Industry Association of America has honored Future with a plaque for reaching the milestone of 95 million units certified throughout his career. The Atlanta rapper has had nine albums and 68 songs certified gold or platinum.

RIAA COO Michele Ballantyne presented Future with the plaque at Soho House Miami Beach, earlier this week. Epic Records chairwoman and CEO Sylvia Rhone, Epic EVP and head of A&R Ezekiel Lewis, and Epic EVP and GM Rick Sackheim were all also present at the event.



Kevin Winter / Getty Images

“We’re thrilled to celebrate that Future now has 95 million RIAA certified units spanning 9 albums and 68 separate singles!" Ballantyne said. "He’s in an elite group—very few artists have achieved this level of success in the history of our nearly 65 year old program. Congratulations to Future and his incredible Epic Records and Freebandz teams!”

By dropping I Never Liked You earlier this year, Future became the fifth artist in history to debut at both No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 and Billboard 200. The Drake-assisted track from the album, "Wait For U," has gone platinum.

Earlier in the week, Future headlined Rolling Loud on Saturday, where he brought out Travis Scott to perform.

Check out a clip taken from the presentation of Future's new plaque below.

