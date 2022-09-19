It has been long stated that artists should receive their flowers from their peers while they're still living. Too often, we see people surface with praise for their fellow artists only after some tragedy has occurred, so within Hip Hop, there has been pressure to make sure to pay homage, even if it's a simple message to social media. Toosii wanted to do just that by dropping off a brief mention about Future.

Fans of the Atlanta rapper have been awaiting more news about his forthcoming project, but in the meantime, Toosii delivered a note about Future's studio presence.



Jesse Grant / Stringer / Getty Images

The "Love Cycle" rapper didn't offer any context to what inspired him to give Future a shoutout, but it's obvious that studio time was involved.

"I done been in the studio with a lot of n*ggas but I don't think nobody fw @future," he wrote on his Instagram Story. "I heard so many flows and I'm talking all hits. work ethic different. one n*gga that really motivated me."

Future has accomplished a lot during his career, and this year, he reached even greater milestones. Last month, the rapper landed his 150th song on the Billboard Hot 100 chart and was later celebrated by the RIAA for 95 million certified units.

Check out Toosii's praise below and let us know if you think Future is the hottest in the game.