Not everybody gets to enjoy a meal while shopping at Louis Vuitton, but rapper Future seemingly had the opportunity to do exactly that, being treated to a fancy sushi dinner during his shopping trip to the luxury designer store. Being such a big superstar though, the "Mask Off" artist decided that he didn't want to eat sushi though, choosing to send that back and order from KFC instead.

"Dinner at Loui V," wrote Future on Instagram, sharing a photo of the food on the table with rapper Zona Man and others in Dubai. The sushi meal was appreciated but it ultimately wasn't Future's final choice of food, choosing to send back the Japanese dish and ordering from a fast food staple instead, getting fried chicken from KFC for his whole team.



Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

"Had to go for KFC, we dnt phuck with sushi @zonaman my twin," wrote the rapper in a second post.

Future has spoken about his food preferences in the past, rapping on "Jumpman" with Drake that he rather have chicken wings and fries at home instead of going out on fancy dates.

In the comments, people are learning for the first time that Louis Vuitton will actually serve you food if you're rich enough. Others are laughing about the dramatic change in food options once Future took control of the menu.

Check out the viral post below and let us know if you would rather sushi or KFC at the Louis store.



