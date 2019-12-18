Future Lends His Expertise To Curate "1800 Seconds Vol. 2"

On Monday, Future shared a video to Instagram that showed him behind the boards in the studio, giving out directions to other artists. This video served as the announcement of his collaboration with 1800 Tequila to curate an album of original tracks from up-and-coming artists. "Take advantage of every opportunity - just make the most of it," the Atlanta rapper says in a voice-over. Today, 1800 Seconds Vol. 2 was released into the world and it shows that Future succeeded in his role as musical mentor.

Future's influence can be heard all over the record (and his vocals at some points), but the large cast of artists bring it to life with their own twists. Last year, when Pusha T curated the first album for this series, he worked with ten artists from various states. This time around, only seven artists were selected to complete the 30-minute project: Shaun Sloan, Lihtz, Test, Herion Young, Juicy 2xs, Seddy Hendrinx and Aurora Anthony. 1800 Seconds Vol. 2 covers a lot of ground in this short time-frame. "Put It In Drive" provides the kind of languid banger reminiscent of Lil Baby's work. "My Baes" is a textured R&B track driven by horns and drowned-out guitar. "What Did You Do To Me" brings a dancehall vibe. Overall, the album is an experiment in all the exciting places that trap has been stretched to encompass, leaving plenty room for new artists to play around in.