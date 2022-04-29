Future & Kanye West Set If Off On "Keep It Burnin"

Future just came through with his latest full-length project called I Never Liked You. With festival season upon us, fans have been waiting patiently for this new project, and it is finally here. The new album has 16 tracks and there are features from some of the biggest artists in the world, including Kanye West and Drake.

The song "Keep It Burnin" is the effort that contains Ye, and it is certainly an immediate standout. With the progressive trap production, Kanye and Future trade verses in a way that displays their phenomenal chemistry. The "City on Fire" hook to the song is catchy and it certainly fits the vibe extremely well. Overall, you can't help but be excited for more collaborations from these two.

Quotable Lyrics:

Cookin' out the bowl, tryna scrape out the paint

One day I was high, had to pour the whole pint

Woke up in the sky, same money from the bank

I'll take it wrapped in plastic, accept anything