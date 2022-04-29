mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Future & Kanye West Set If Off On "Keep It Burnin"

Alexander Cole
April 29, 2022 08:57
551 Views
74
3
Image via FutureImage via Future
Image via Future

Keep It Burnin
Future Feat. Kanye West

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
meh
50% (10)
Rate
5 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
5 MAKE IT STOP

"Keep It Burnin" is a standout off of Future's new album "I Never Liked You."


Future just came through with his latest full-length project called I Never Liked You. With festival season upon us, fans have been waiting patiently for this new project, and it is finally here. The new album has 16 tracks and there are features from some of the biggest artists in the world, including Kanye West and Drake.

The song "Keep It Burnin" is the effort that contains Ye, and it is certainly an immediate standout. With the progressive trap production, Kanye and Future trade verses in a way that displays their phenomenal chemistry. The "City on Fire" hook to the song is catchy and it certainly fits the vibe extremely well. Overall, you can't help but be excited for more collaborations from these two.

Let us know what you think of this new track, in the comments down below.

Quotable Lyrics:

Cookin' out the bowl, tryna scrape out the paint
One day I was high, had to pour the whole pint
Woke up in the sky, same money from the bank
I'll take it wrapped in plastic, accept anything

Future Kanye West Keep It Burnin new music new song i never liked you
3 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Future & Kanye West Set If Off On "Keep It Burnin"
74
3
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject