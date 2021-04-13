Funk Flex says he loves Cardi B's social media presence and her whole swag, but he thinks she's a "terrible rapper."
From the jump, it's been clear that Funk Flex isn't the biggest fan of Cardi B. Despite their shared New York connection, the famed radio host has taken issue with a few of Cardi's practices over the years, accusing her of using payola to earn radio play. Over the last three years, Flex has called out Cardi B on numerous occasions, including when her drugging and robbing scandal resurfaced in 2019.
The legendary radio personality may not love Cardi B but he knows that she's got a pretty special delivery and flow. Unfortunately, he just can't quite respect the 28-year-old "Up" rapper, calling her a "terrible rapper" during a recent episode of the Cigar Talk podcast.
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images
"I do think Cardi B is a terrible rapper, my n***a, I just do, man," he told host Najichill during the show. "She's an amazing entertainer, I love her on social media, I love the way she talks about a subject, I like her whole swag, I like everything. She's a terrible rapper, man. I don't know. Even if somebody [else] wrote [her songs], those aren't good bars. So somebody sold you bad bars! Is nobody gonna f*cking say it?"
Funk Flex is probably one of the only people with a platform that will say something of this nature. He has long been critical of Cardi B as one of the top women in the rap game, so it shouldn't come as much of a surprise that he thinks she's a bad rapper.
Considering all the negative comments about Cardi B from HNHH commenters, I'm sure a lot of you will agree with Funk Flex on this. What do you think about his comments?