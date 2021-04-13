From the jump, it's been clear that Funk Flex isn't the biggest fan of Cardi B. Despite their shared New York connection, the famed radio host has taken issue with a few of Cardi's practices over the years, accusing her of using payola to earn radio play. Over the last three years, Flex has called out Cardi B on numerous occasions, including when her drugging and robbing scandal resurfaced in 2019.

The legendary radio personality may not love Cardi B but he knows that she's got a pretty special delivery and flow. Unfortunately, he just can't quite respect the 28-year-old "Up" rapper, calling her a "terrible rapper" during a recent episode of the Cigar Talk podcast.



Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

"I do think Cardi B is a terrible rapper, my n***a, I just do, man," he told host Najichill during the show. "She's an amazing entertainer, I love her on social media, I love the way she talks about a subject, I like her whole swag, I like everything. She's a terrible rapper, man. I don't know. Even if somebody [else] wrote [her songs], those aren't good bars. So somebody sold you bad bars! Is nobody gonna f*cking say it?"

Funk Flex is probably one of the only people with a platform that will say something of this nature. He has long been critical of Cardi B as one of the top women in the rap game, so it shouldn't come as much of a surprise that he thinks she's a bad rapper.

Considering all the negative comments about Cardi B from HNHH commenters, I'm sure a lot of you will agree with Funk Flex on this. What do you think about his comments?