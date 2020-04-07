French Montana seriously delivered a goldmine three years ago when he released one of the defining songs of the year, "Unforgettable" with Swae Lee. The track cemented Swae Lee as a veritable solo artist, and it also gave French Montana that one mainstream hit that he was missing. Until the end of his days, the Bronx native will be getting hefty cash payments from the song.

On the three-year anniversary of its release, French Montana is looking back at how much it has changed lives across the globe. He posted a touching message on Instagram.



Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images

"JUST IN TODAY - 8 MILLION RECORDS SOLD ! ALMOST DIAMOND," wrote the 35-year-old rapper. "NOTHING MADE ME HAPPIER THAN SEEING THESE KIDS’ FACES AFTER I GOT THEM THE 12 VISAS TO COME TO THE LAND WHERE DREAMS COME TRUE, I KNOW THAT FEELING," he added, referring to the children he filmed the video with in Uganda.

"IT WAS MORE THAN A SONG IT WAS A LIFE CHANGING EVENT THAT HELPED MILLIONS, THANK YOU TO ALL THE FANS BECAUSE ON THIS DAY 3 YEARS AGO IT CAME OUT AND MY BROTHER @swaelee THE YOUNG GOAT AKA BLANKET JACKSON," he wrote.

That final statement speaks volumes about the talent of Swae Lee. French clearly believes that he is a spawn of the great Michael Jackson. Do you think the Rae Sremmurd member will continue levelling up to prove that to the rest of the world?