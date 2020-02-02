French Montana is throwing a flag on the play.

According to the rapper, rumors of a physical altercation that took place between him and 50 Cent are not true. The idea spurred from a clip that popped up this weekend. While it never actually showed any evidence of a fight between the two men, it reportedly captured the aftermath of the alleged run-in at Miami's E11even club, following an evening hosted by Fif and Snoop Dogg.

"Tell people the real story. I went to the club you was hosting. You heard I was coming, you walked out the back. You was in the car," French revealed in a new clip. "...I wish he would touch me."

He went on to showcase his visage to prove that there are no marks on his face before elaborating in the caption of his video, accusing 50 of paying for his recent star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

"YOU TOO OLD FOR THAT, FIRST YOU PAY FOR YOUR STAR 😂MAN I WISH I WOULD HAVE SEEN YOUR STUPID ASS LAST NIGHT, WENT TO YOUR CLUB WHERE YOU WAS HOSTING, YOU LEFT BEFORE I GOT THERE TELL PEOPLE THE TRUTH DINOSAUR!! FIRST IT WAS DREAM CHASERS I SAW MEEK WE LAUGHED ABOUT IT NOW THIS !! YOU A RAT AND IF YOU WATCH YOUR VIDEO, YOUR PEOPLE WENT TO THE COPS AT THE END AT YOUR PARTY THAT I CAME TO TO FIND U AND U RAN!! LOL STOP CALLING BLOGS IM THE TRUTH NEVER BEEN TOUCHED."