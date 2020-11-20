French Montana Delivers "CB5" Ft. Lil Durk, Pop Smoke, Jim Jones, A$AP Rocky, & More

The Coke Boys have returned with another mixtape, CB5. It was back in May when French Montana first began teasing this project during a conversation with Power 106's Nick Cannon Mornings show. "Me and Durk, you know we got Lil Wayne on there," he revealed at the time. "A bunch of people on there man, so I'm looking forward to that. Max B. Chinx Drugz. I just finished up Chinx Drugz's album," French said of the late rapper. "That's a beautiful thing for me."

It doesn't look as if that Lil Wayne track made its way to the list, but everything else French promised is on board. CB5 is stacked with features that include Jim Jones, Lil Durk, Pop Smoke, Jack Harlow, NBA YoungBoy, Rafi Malice, Max B, Chinx, Zak, A$AP Rocky, Lil Mosey, LGP QUA, Curren$y, and Benny The Butcher. Give this one a few spins and drop your thoughts.

Tracklist

1. Too Late ft. Jim Jones

2. Brothers ft. Lil Durk

3. Double G ft. Pop Smoke

4. Hot Boy Bling ft. Jack Harlow & Lil Durk

5. FTMU

6. Could It Be ft. Chinx

7. Paradise ft. Rafi Malice & Max B

8. So Real ft. NBA YoungBoy

9. Wave Blues ft. Benny The Butcher

10. Yes Sir ft. Lil Durk

11. I Know ft. Chinx

12. Phenomenon ft. Max B

13. Corner ft. Zak & A$AP Rocky

14. Straight For The Bag ft. LGP QUA

15. How We Doin It ft. Lil Mosey

16. You Deserve An Oscar

17. In the Sun, Pt. 2 ft. Curren$y

18. Who Dat

19. Big Cap