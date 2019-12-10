French Montana was freed from his two week hospitalization on Friday, after spending time in the ICU and a private room for exhaustion. While exhaustion is the medical explanation attributed to the nausea, severe stomach pains and elevated heart rate that landed him in the hospital, the rapper himself confessed that he may have "turned up" too hard during his birthday celebrations.

During Montana's hospital stay, it was reported that Megan Thee Stallion paid him a visit. She shared a video with a bed-ridden Montana, imploring him to get better so he could leave that godforsaken place. It appears Meg and Montana are good friends because they were also spotted by TMZ grabbing dinner at Catch in West Hollywood. Based on Meg's Instagram stories, they had a grand time bowling and playing Jenga there too. Before you start speculating that the rappers are anything more than friends, it should be noted that they arrived and left separately!

Although doctors have ordered French to stay on bed rest for 30 days, the man can't help living his life, especially when he has a new album out in the world to celebrate. MONTANA, his feature-heavy two-part project, dropped last Friday, but hopefully he will celebrate its release in the most mild manner possible for an avid partyer.