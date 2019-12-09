We will never get a clear answer on Megan Thee Stallion's relationship status, it seems. For months, the Houston Hottie was romantically linked to MoneyBagg Yo but, after a number of reports, they appear to have broken up. The perpetual Hot Girl is one of the most popular artists in the world and, given her rising status, people are curious to hear about who she's got on her mind late at night. When the paparazzi caught up to her in Beverly Hills this weekend, the star confirmed that she was single. However, somebody hopped into her vehicle shortly after the statement and fans think there may be a connection.



Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Megan Thee Stallion wants to make it clear that she doesn't have a man in her life but, after a video showing the artist getting into her van was released on the internet, some people are finding it interesting that another rapper hopped in right after her. Meg spoke her truth before the door to her vehicle got shut but, seconds later, none other than Bompton rapper YG got in the car and joined her. Now, we've got to take Meg's word here. She has no reason to lie about being single but everyone is finding it a little weird that the Young Gangsta jumped in without saying much of anything. Previously, he was linked to Kehlani.

Do you think the two are just friends or is there something more?

