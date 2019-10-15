Free Nationals Release Another Smooth Joint Featuring Chronixx

It's been a year since Anderson. Paak's backing band, The Free Nationals, released their first single with Daniel Caesar and Unknown Mortal Orchestra. An album never followed, but The Free Nats continued to steadily supply us with impossibly smooth tracks. They were responsible for giving us the beautiful gift of Mac Miller's first official posthumous release with the Kali Uchis-assisted song, "Time." This was followed by the groovy "On Sight," featuring J.I.D., Kadhja Bonet and MIKNNA.

Now, the group is back with another song filled with "good vibration" and "positive vibes." While these phrases have been overused by the public and co-opted by corporations to the point that hearing them could cause your eyes to roll to the back of your head, they sound deeply genuine when coming from the mouth of Jamaican reggae artist, Chronixx. "Eternal Light" lives up to its title by emanating endless warmth. Its deft bass and drum work lull you, making it the perfect joint to roll one up to.

Quotable Lyrics

Aye rum all in my cup is full and running over

All we ever like is the love we never know

Baby girl just thanks for sex and coming over

And when she reaches over and turns off the phone