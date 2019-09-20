Free Nationals Enlist J.I.D, Kadhja Bonet & MIKNNA For Groovy New Single "On Sight"

The Free Nationals haven't shared too many details about their forthcoming project but they are here with some brand new tunes. Anderson .Paak's collaborators are back with some new groovy vibes for your weekend. They released their new single, "On Sight" earlier today featuring a slew of talented artists. J.I.D ducks and weaves through the bubbly instrumentation with a jazzy inflection with his delivery.

The song also features Kadhja Bonet and MIKNNA who aren't necessarily household names yet but are extremely talented in their own right. Khadja Bonet might be familiar to anyone who's peeped SiR's new album. She secured a verse on "New Sky" and completely nailed it. MIKNNA are a rising R&B/Soul duo from Los Angeles who've been making some serious noise as of late. With their contributions to "On Sight," they showcased that they're ones to keep an eye out for.

Quotable Lyrics

On God, I can see it

Hope he send me a priest to exorcise my demons

Maybe a shrink, I'll probably get a blink of what I'm thinkin'

I've been smokin', I've been drinkin'

And I'm hopin' you can see me,

If you saw me, tell me, 'have you seen him?'



