mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Free Nationals' Debut Album Features Griselda, Mac Miller & More

Mitch Findlay
December 13, 2019 09:28
52 Views
00
0
CoverCover

Free Nationals
Free Nationals

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
n/a
0% (0)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Free Nationals deliver a smooth and star-studded debut.


For those familiar with Anderson .Paak, there's no escaping the presence of the Free Nationals. After first rising to prominence as .Paak's backing band, the quartet forged chemistry that would ultimately develop into a creative bond. Now, Jose Rios (guitars), Ron Tnava Avant (keyboards), Kelsey Gonzales (bass), and Callum Connor (drums) have officially dropped off their eponymous debut, calling upon a variety of hip-hop heavyweights for assistance; the thirteen project features guest appearances from Anderson .Paak, J.I.D, Conway, Mac Miller, Westside Gunn, T.I., and many more. 

Insofar as live bands are concerned, especially those active within the hip-hop circuit, Free Nationals are among the tightest in the game. Having honed their skills on the live circuit, truly the ultimate gauntlet for a musician, it's refreshing to see them shine as songwriters. And if the stacked repertoire of collaborators is any indication, the quartet has amassed nothing but respect throughout their journey. Be sure to check out Free Nationals now, and sound off with your favorite track below. 

Free Nationals Mixtapes Mac Miller
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
MIXTAPES Free Nationals' Debut Album Features Griselda, Mac Miller & More
00
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject