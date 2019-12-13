Free Nationals' Debut Album Features Griselda, Mac Miller & More

For those familiar with Anderson .Paak, there's no escaping the presence of the Free Nationals. After first rising to prominence as .Paak's backing band, the quartet forged chemistry that would ultimately develop into a creative bond. Now, Jose Rios (guitars), Ron Tnava Avant (keyboards), Kelsey Gonzales (bass), and Callum Connor (drums) have officially dropped off their eponymous debut, calling upon a variety of hip-hop heavyweights for assistance; the thirteen project features guest appearances from Anderson .Paak, J.I.D, Conway, Mac Miller, Westside Gunn, T.I., and many more.

Insofar as live bands are concerned, especially those active within the hip-hop circuit, Free Nationals are among the tightest in the game. Having honed their skills on the live circuit, truly the ultimate gauntlet for a musician, it's refreshing to see them shine as songwriters. And if the stacked repertoire of collaborators is any indication, the quartet has amassed nothing but respect throughout their journey. Be sure to check out Free Nationals now, and sound off with your favorite track below.