Freddie Gibbs has made a name for himself in rap circles but now, he's aiming to garner equal acclaim in the world of film. The Gary, IN rapper has previously expressed his desire to get in front of a camera, and that ultimately materialized in his role inDown With The King. The Diego Ongaro-directed film made its debut at the Cannes Film Festival ACID line-up to widespread praise, though fans still haven't been able to check out Freddie Gibbs's feature film debut.



Jacopo M. Raule/Getty Images

According to Deadline, Sony Pictures' 6 Stage Films has now acquired the rights to the film which is a strong sign that it'll receive a theatrical release soon. The film's already received the Grand Prize at the Deuville American Film Festival. Down With The King stars Gibbs alongside Jamie Neumann, David Krumholytz, Sharon Washington, and Bob Tarasuk.

"I’m thrilled to be working with Sony Pictures to bring Down with the King to the world and showcase Freddie Gibbs’ incredible talent beyond music," said Ongaro of Sony Pictures' acquisition of Down With The King.

In related news, Freddie Gibbs seemingly kicked off the campaign for SSS over the weekend with the release of "Vice Lord Poetry" -- a remix of Drake's CLB intro. On his latest freestyle, the rapper addresses his previous rift with Rick Ross, who he now looks at like his "mother's son," as well as Kendrick Lamar's claim that he's smoking on "top 5."

Gibbs might be readying a proper transition into Hollywood but he will always remain one of the hardest gangsta rappers in the game.

