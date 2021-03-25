Freddie Gibbs To Make His Film Debut In "Down With The King"

Freddie Gibbs is a man of many talents, and while the majority of fans have come to associate him with stellar penmanship and wickedly sharp delivery, it would appear he's been steadily honing his acting chops. So much so that Gibbs is officially set to make his major motion picture debut, as confirmed in a new report by Complex.

Daniel Boczarski/Redferns via Getty Images

According to the report, Gibbs will be taking on the role of Mercury Maxwell in the Diego Ongaro-directed Down With The King, which recently wrapped up principal photography. In the upcoming flick, Gibbs will be playing a rapper looking to leave the game entirely. Upon being sent to a remote location to perfect his new album, Maxwell finds himself befriending his neighbor and finding himself fascinated by the process of farming. Unfortunately, this late-game career shift doesn't quite sit well with his longtime manager, who attempts to stray him away from this newfound path.

Speaking on his experience working with Gibbs, director Ongaro caught up with Complex about building the character of Mercury Maxwell alongside the rapper. "Freddie Gibbs and I worked intimately together to craft Mercury’s character and backstory, some of it pulled from Freddie’s experiences and values, much of it invented,” he explained. “It was an absolute thrill working with someone as sharp and multi-talented as Freddie in this collaborative way.”

Given what we now know about the plot, it should be interesting to see how Gibbs approaches such an interesting and original-sounding character; who knows, perhaps we'll have a new EGOT contender on our hands when all is said and done. In addition to Gibbs, Down With The King will also star Jamie Neumann of Lovecraft Country, David Krumholtz of The Deuce, Sharon Washington of Joker, and Bob Tarasuk of Bob And The Trees. At this time, the dramatic film has yet to receive an official release date.

