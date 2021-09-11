Freddie Gibbs Responds To Kendrick Lamar On New Track, "Vice Lord Poetry"

Freddie Gibbs sent shots at Kendrick Lamar on his new track, "Vice Lord Poetry," which sees the Gary, Indiana rapper performing over Drake's "Certified Lover Boy" intro, "Champagne Poetry."

“The earth ain’t big enough for both of us, you gotta get done/They say they smokin’ top fives, but you ain’t burnt up the one," Gibbs raps, referencing Lamar's verse on Baby Keem's "Family Ties." "Fuck n****s talking ’bout?/Like every time I hit the booth I don’t leave that bitch with a body count.”



Lamar had rapped that he's "Smokin' on top fives."

"The Elohim, the rebirth/Before you get to the Father, you gotta holla at me first, bitch/Smokin' on top fives/Muthafuck that album, fuck that single/Burn that hard drive (Burn that shit)," Lamar rhymed on the new song from Keem.

