Freddie Gibbs Responds To Kendrick Lamar On New Track, "Vice Lord Poetry"

Cole Blake
September 11, 2021 18:31
Freddie Gibbs responds to Kendrick Lamar's "Family Ties" verse by rapping over Drake's "Certified Lover Boy" intro, "Champagne Poetry."


Freddie Gibbs sent shots at Kendrick Lamar on his new track, "Vice Lord Poetry," which sees the Gary, Indiana rapper performing over Drake's "Certified Lover Boy" intro, "Champagne Poetry."

“The earth ain’t big enough for both of us, you gotta get done/They say they smokin’ top fives, but you ain’t burnt up the one," Gibbs raps, referencing Lamar's verse on Baby Keem's "Family Ties." "Fuck n****s talking ’bout?/Like every time I hit the booth I don’t leave that bitch with a body count.”

Freddie Gibbs, Drake, Kendrick Lamar
Brad Barket / Getty Images

Lamar had rapped that he's "Smokin' on top fives."

"The Elohim, the rebirth/Before you get to the Father, you gotta holla at me first, bitch/Smokin' on top fives/Muthafuck that album, fuck that single/Burn that hard drive (Burn that shit)," Lamar rhymed on the new song from Keem.

Check out Gibbs' new song below.

Quotable Lyrics

Came up talkin’ shit as a toddler, I had a potty mouth (Yeah)
All the girls I ever got pregnant I trick the body out
Lift that ass up, got them titties did
Got rich and didn't die tryin', fuck all the many men

[Via]

Freddie Gibbs Drake clb Kendrick Lamar Baby Keem family ties
