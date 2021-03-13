This weekend marks the Grammys. In the world of hip-hop, the Grammys have hardly ever gotten it right, and by the time the nominations came out, people were already airing out their grievances, largely because many felt Lil Baby was snubbed. This year's nominations were quite surprising, though, especially for the bar-heavy MCs who rarely get their recognition from these type of award shows.



Cassidy Sparrow/Getty Images

D Smoke, Nas, Royce Da 5'9", Jay Electronica, and Freddie Gibbs and The Alchemist are nominated in the Rap Album Of The Year category. Gibbs and Alchemist, the masterminds behind Alfredo, have been ramping up the campaign this past week ahead of the award show. Gibbs has done a string of interviews and touched down on a Twitch stream for one of his few live performances since Alfredo dropped.

Last night, the duo continued their campaign on the late-night circuit with an appearance on Jimmy Fallon. Freddie Gibbs and The Alchemist were surrounded by beautiful women and decadent food as Gibbs gripped the mic for a performance of "Scottie Beam." Since they couldn't perform it live, it seems that they possibly made use of one of their recent pop-up shops to shoot their virtual performances. The performance kicks off with the intro to "1985" before Gibbs slides into his verse on the Alfredosingle. Unfortunately, Rick Ross wasn't able to make a cameo, though Gibbs revealed that the MMG head honcho sent over a Bel-Air care package.

