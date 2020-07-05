Freddie Gibbs dropped one of the best projects of the year with Alfredo. The Alchemist produced masterpiece has a bunch of bangers, but "Scottie Beam" has been buzzing more than others. The Rick Ross featured track is a smooth and classic journey, and now it is getting the video treatment.

On Saturday (July 4), Gibbs hopped on Instagram to share pictures of himself and Ross shooting the "Scottie Beam" video. The two rappers appear to be having an amazing time in Miami, despite the ongoing pandemic. Shots of a classic Chevy and gorgeous women make us feel like this video will be as cinematic as the song. “Coming soon to a theater near U,” Gibbs captioned the pictures. We can't wait for this one to touch down.

Gibbs has been in the headlines recently for his ongoing feud with Akademiks. "I would definitely not let a rapper selling 30,000 think he can flex on me," stated Akademiks. "Sorry, buddy. I've been working in this game for too long," The back and forth has escalated over the past week, but Ak had to sit himself in time out after being suspended from work due to his comments about Chrissy Teigen.